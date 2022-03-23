Gambia + 1 more
The Gambia - Displacement of people (DG ECHO, Jeune Afrique, Africa News, RFI) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 March 2022)
- In Senegal, a new security operation launched by the army against the separatist movement MFDC (Mouvement des forces démocratiques de Casamance) in the south of the country, at the border with The Gambia, has caused the displacement of some 6,000 people so far.
- At least 800 Senegalese are estimated to have fled into The Gambia, where the Foni Kansala area has become host to Senegalese refugees and to more than 5,000 Gambian internally displaced people, IDPs also affected by the clashes.
- The Gambian authorities and the Red Cross Society have deployed personnel and some relief items to the area.