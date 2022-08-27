Gambia 2022 Flash Floods Situational Report #005

BACKGROUND

The Flash Floods that hit The Gambia are amongst the worst to have in nearly half a century. The torrential rain and thunderstorms caused widespread damage and affected large parts of the country, particularly the densely populated Banjul area.

According to the Department of Water Resources ‘’rainfall quantity recorded during this period was 276 mm at Banjul International Airport, Yundum‘’.

The country had previously experienced a similar event on 31st July 1998 however with significantly less rainfall (175.4mm) recorded. Historical records of floods go back as far as 1948. Since then The Gambia has experienced significant floods in 1988, 1999, and 2002, 2010, 2020. This shows that the frequency of flash floods and climate related shocks is increasing at an alarming rate. Since the initial flash floods, there have been almost daily heavy downpours in many parts, particularly on the 5th and 6th of August which exacerbated the floods in many communities and meant that water levels are yet to recede.

The rainy season continues and the level of the river Gambia is rising due to heavy downpours upstream, including at its source in Senegal. The combination of heavy rainfall, rising river and sea levels and the low-lying land on which much of Banjul is situated adds serious concerns, particularly to vulnerable populations.