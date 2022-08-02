The Gambia: 2021 Windstorm Surge - DREF Operation n° MDRGM014 - Final Report

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Between 2 and 7 July 2021, a heavy windstorm surge hit all seven regions of The Gambia, affecting more than 200 communities. This natural disaster was responsible for tremendous infrastructural destruction, injury, loss of life and economic damages. Hundreds of people were severely injured, with 11 reported dead, as a result of fallen trees and/or collapsed buildings. The speed of the wind was recorded at 85 km/hour.

The joint assessment carried out by The Gambia Red Cross Society (GRCS), the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) and other partners indicated that 36,159 people (approximately 2,653 households) were affected, including 1,531 internally displaced people (IDP), many of whom were sheltered by relatives and host families. The GRCS consequently deployed rapid assessment teams to the affected areas to conduct initial distribution of non-food items (NFIs) and dignity kits to the most vulnerable people, while also assessing the destruction of several houses, schools, health centres and community seed storage facilities in some of the affected villages.

Based on the needs and capacity of the GRCS to respond to the situation, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), through the Dakar Country Cluster Delegation, launched a DREF Operation on 13 July 2021 for CHF 276,487. The objective was to support detailed needs assessments and the delivery of initial humanitarian assistance to approximately 5,300 people (500 households) affected by the windstorm surge across the country. The DREF Operation covered water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), health, shelter and basic needs, and psychological support. The duration of the operation was set at three months, ending on 31 October 2021.