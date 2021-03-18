Frontline Health Worker Happy For Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine

The Gambia through His Excellence the President recently launched the momentous COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Since the launch on the 10th of March 2021, health workers among other prioritized groups are getting vaccinated.

Mr Sulayman Manneh, a Data Manager at Malaria Control Programme is one of the team players in the health sector to openly receive the first batch of COVID-19 vaccine at Ndemban Clinic in Bakau on the 11th of March 2021.

Setting the pace as a source of inspiration to many Gambians Sulayman was able to overcome social media perceptions and fake information regarding uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Getting this vaccination has been the best thing for me; as a frontline health worker I am at risk of getting COVID-19. The COVID-19 vaccine will save my life.,” Sulayman.

“I used to hear people saying don’t take the COVID-19 vaccine because it’s tampered with. This was shared through the social media and we were urged not to trust the origins of the vaccine” said Sulayman.

“For me as a frontline health worker, of the Ministry of Health, I have taken the vaccine to show people that the vaccines are safe and they prevent us from getting COVID-19,” he added.

Apart from being Data Manager at Malaria Control Programme, Sulayman has joined other health practitioners and the government at large to raise more awareness regarding uptake of the vaccine as well as to constantly uphold the World Health Organization(WHO) COVID-19 guidelines.

His heart thrives in seeing everyone getting vaccinated for the health and well-being of Gambian citizens. “The nation should embrace vaccination for COVID-19 as it is good and effective in preventing COVID-19 together with other strategies such as wearing of face masks, frequent had washing with soap or use of sanitizer and avoiding social gathering,” said Sulayman.

Sulayman said, “We used vaccines since childhood. We should take it to prevent us from getting COVID-19.” Sulayman urges more people to receive vaccines. He recommends the COVID-19 vaccine since it was approved by WHO and Medicines Control Agency (MCA) of The Gambia.

"Everyone is at risk of getting COVID-19 and I urge people to get vaccinated. The vaccine was approved by WHO and our Medicine Control Agency of The Gambia.."

According to Allieu Jallow, Public Health Officer at Fijakunda Major Health Centre who is part of the senior vaccination team, vaccines is the road to end the pandemic.

“The COVID-19 shot is the road to end the pandemic. Anybody who is eligible for vaccination should be vaccinated because it works,” said Allieu Jallow.

