Food Aid from TİKA to Families in The Gambia

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) distributed 500 food parcels in The Gambia, a country in West Africa, on the occasion of Ramadan.

500 food parcels were handed out to families in need and disabled people within distribution programs carried out on 2 different days. FABB (Fatoumatta Foundation), Supreme Muslim Council and Gambian Federation of the Disabled helped to coordinate the distribution.

Each food parcel contained a 25 kg bag of rice, 5 lt of vegetable oil and 10 kg sugar. The food parcels to be granted to needy families, orphanages and boarding schools were delivered with a ceremony at FABB, a foundation to fight poverty. First Lady Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow, Acting Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye in Gambia, Dilara Salmanlı and TİKA representatives participated in the ceremony.

Gambian Supreme Muslim Council and Gambian Federation of the Disabled coordinated the second wave of food distribution.

The families and disabled people who received food aid said they were happy with the food parcels and thanked Türkiye and TİKA for their support.