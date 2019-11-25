Decentralized Evaluation Quality Assurance System (DEQAS: Terms of Reference Mid-term Evaluation of Nutrition activities in The Gambia (2016-2019)

These Terms of Reference (TOR) are for the mid-term evaluation of WFP Nutrition activities in The Gambia. This evaluation is commissioned by WFP The Gambia and will cover all nutrition activities from 2016 to 2019 under the PRRO 2016-2017, ICSP 2018 and CSP 2019.

These TOR were prepared by the WFP Country Office (CO) in The Gambia based upon an initial document review and consultation with stakeholders and following a standard template. The purpose of the TOR is twofold. Firstly, it provides key information to the evaluation team and helps guide them throughout the evaluation process; and secondly, it provides key information to stakeholders about the proposed evaluation.