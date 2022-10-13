Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 13 October 2022 - Gambia

(excerpt)

The Gambia

A quick update from the Gambia, where our team there is assisting the Government following the deaths of a number of children due to acute kidney injury in the last two and a half months. While the cause of this outbreak is currently unknown, our team there is supporting authorities to investigate the origin and prevent further spread. World Health Organization (WHO) has deployed 10 medical experts to boost the health authorities and provided the Government with half a million dollars to support its outbreak response. Also, WHO and United Nations Children’s Fund are supporting a five-day door-to-door campaign to increase people’s awareness of the outbreak and protect children by collecting any suspicious medicine that may have contributed to the outbreak.