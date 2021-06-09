In Banjul, SRSG ANNADIF reaffirms the UN commitment to support the Gambians in their efforts towards shaping a prosperous future

Dakar, 9 June 2021- The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mahamat Saleh ANNADIF has concluded today a two-day visit to The Gambia.

This visit is part of his familiarization tour in the sub region in his new capacity as of Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS).

In The Gambia’s capital Banjul, the Special Representative met with the UN Country team. He commended the engagement and the dedication of all UN agencies serving in the country and encouraged them to redouble their efforts to help the Gambians shape a prosperous future. During his visit, Mr. ANNADIF was received by His Excellency, the President of The Gambia, Adama Barrow with whom he discussed a range of national and regional issues, including the need to reinforce the UN-Gambia partnership to better support the people of The Gambia in their efforts towards consolidating democratic institutions, national reconciliation, human rights and development.

M. ANNADIF reaffirmed the commitment of the United Nations, and the support of UNOWAS in coordination with regional partners, to continue to accompany the Government and the people of The Gambia in their determination to shape a prosperous Gambia and in holding credible and peaceful elections.

