Attorney General and Minister of Justice: COVID-19 vaccine is Safe and Effective

Attorney General & Minister of Justice, Honerable Dawda A. Jallow opened up about his experience following vaccination against COVID-19. He took his first shot of COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday 10th March 2021 at the State House in Banjul, The Gambia. This was part of the launching of the COVAX vaccination rollout led by His Excellency President Adama Barrow, the President of the Republic of The Gambia, after the country received its first consignment of 36, 000 doses of Oxford Astra-Zeneca vaccine.

Honorable Dawda A. Jallow indicated that the vaccination process was pain free and encouraged people to follow all recommendations by Ministry of Health, soon after being vaccinated. He said, “My experience in taking the jab itself was pain-free, in fact, before I realize what was going on, I heard the nurse administering the injection said 'done'. I was approached by some journalists for a short interview and as a result, I felt a little numbness down my legs while standing and talking to the media, but this stopped immediately after I sat down. It is recommended to sit for some minutes after taking the vaccine which I didn't do at the time. However, I felt no noticeable side effect to date, and I am feeling absolutely fine.”

Honorable Jallow encouraged people to comply with COVID-19 regulations and reiterated that the vaccine is safe and effective. He urged Gambian to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We are encouraging people to comply with COVID-19 regulations such as handwashing, wearing facemasks and keeping social distance. I saw the role played by Medicines Control Authority whose responsibility is to ensure the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine before approval is given for use of a vaccine in the country.” said Honorable Jallow. “My message to Gambians is simple. Let them all go out in large numbers and get the vaccine. Being vaccinated is one way of stopping the COVID-19 pandemic.”

World Health Organization, United Nations and other partners are supporting Ministry of Health to ensure national and local leadership in country receive correct information about COVID-19 vaccine.

Momodou Gassama, Health Promotion Officer at Gambia WHO Country Office, said “To control COVID-19, people should emulate the example set by key leaders in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. People are also encouraged to seek correct information from health workers, WHO and Ministry of Health.”

“All eligible Gambians should visit their nearest health facility to receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. People are encouraged to seek information from health workers in their community or to visit Ministry of Health, WHO and UNICEF websites for reliable information.” said Mr Gassama.

The Gambia is aiming to vaccinate 60% of its population to contain the spread of COVID-19. COVID-19 brought a huge toll to the socio-economic life of many Gambians as it did to many communities around the world. Following simple and effective public health measures such as wearing facemasks, washing hands and observing physical distance will greatly help The Gambia to defeat COVID-19.

