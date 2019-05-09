The 844th meeting of the African Union Peace and Security Council on the Progress Report on Security Sector Reform in The Gambia

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 844th meeting held on 24 April 2019 on the Progress Report on Security Sector Reform in The Gambia,

The Peace and Security Council,

Recalling its previous communiqués and press statements on the situation in The Gambia, particularly, Communique [PSC/PR/COMM. (DCXCIV)] adopted at its 694th meeting held on 15 June 2017;

Noting the remarks made by the Permanent Representative of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the African Union, H.E. Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, in his capacity as the PSC Chairperson for the month of April 2019; the statement made by the Permanent Representative of The Gambia to the African Union, H.E. Ambassador Sulayman Alieu Jack; the presentation made by the AU Commissioner for Peace and Security, H.E. Ambassador Smail Chergui, as well as the statements made by the Economic Community of West African Countries (ECOWAS) Permanent Representative to the AU, Dr. Nelson Magbagbeola, and the Representative of the European Union (EU);

Also noting the significant progress being registered in the reforms process in The Gambia; and

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council:

1. Commends the Government of The Gambia for its relentless efforts towards consolidating democracy in the country, among others through the current reforms process, which will significantly contribute towards promoting stability, as well as economic growth and prosperity in the country;