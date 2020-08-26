UNICEF Gabon COVID-19 Situation Report No. 8: 22 July to 26 August 2020

Highlights

As of August 26, up to 8,409 COVID-19 cases were reported in Gabon as downward trends continue progressively to consolidate with a positivity rate decreasing from 11% to 08%.

With 109,360 tests performed since the outbreak, Gabon has become the most performing country on per capita tests in Africa.

61,437 people reached with critical WASH services in schools, prisons and transit centres for children victims of neglect, child trafficking. In the framework of reopening of schools, UNICEF had delivered a significant contribution by making handwashing facilities and other IPC services available for 50 examination centres, 25000 students and 10,000 teachers and schools administrative staff.

402 frontline health workers and 500 social workers and education staff were provided with Personal Protection Equipement (PPE) to ensure their safety, and the continuity of services.