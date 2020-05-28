UNICEF Gabon COVID-19 Situation Report – #04 Reporting period: 17-28 May 2020

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of May 28, and within the reporting period, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to 2,380 with the most significant increase and expansion thus far. Over the past two weeks the pandemic has spread to three other Provinces bringing the number of affected regions to eight out of nine and confirming the active and rapid community transmission patterns. The trend of patient recovery is still consolidating with a total of 631 cases discharged (an increase of 287 cases) over the reporting period the death toll stands at 14 recorded fatalities. The Estuaire and the Haut-Oggoue Provinces remain the two major outbreak hotspots with respectively 80% and 14% of the overall reported confirmed cases. Laboratory capacity across the country has significantly increased with the establishment of a new polyvalent center which can perform up to 10,000 tests per day. This increased testing capacity will further accelerate Government efforts to test, trace, and treat cases. A total of 12,060 people has been tested since the outbreak. tests. The scarcity of demographic and desegregated data is still prevalent. According to the available figures, men account for 62% of positive cases and children under 18 for 9%.

There is no change in the restriction’s measures since May the 11th when the Government ended the State of Emergency and relaxed some of the lockdown constraints while maintaining and enforcing strict social distancing guidelines with compulsory mask wearing along all the other prevention actions, school shutdown and the ban of commercial flights and interprovincial traveling. However, With the lockdown relaxed in greater Libreville area, compliance with rules on social distancing and use of facemasks is inadequate.

A new set of socio-economic measures was adopted by the Government; this includes a financial compensation package for frontline health workers who are facing considerable pressures and risks while battling against the virus.

UNICEF continues to step up its response in coordination and synergy with the Government, the United Nations, the major multilateral partners and the civil society to deliver critical IPC, RCCE, WASH, education, child and social protection support and services.