UNICEF Gabon COVID-19 Situation Report – #03 Reporting period: 1-16 May 2020

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

Within the reporting period, the number of confirmed cases COVID-19 increased by 1044. The increase of positive cases is compounded by the spread of the virus through the country. As of May 16, five out of the nine provinces have recorded cases.

While Libreville remain the major epicentre, Franceville which is the third main city has seen a dramatic multiplication of cases. The demography of positive cases remains irregular and incomplete. However, as of 08 May, 61 of 620 reported cases were children (28 girls and 33 boys). With additional 8 deaths recorded during the reporting period, there are somewhat, positive signs with 244 cases discharged.

Since the confirmation of the first case, 6617 tests have been carried out (as of 14 May), and the country is continuously increasing its testing capacity.

On May 11, the Government lifted the state of emergency which was enforced since April 10. In addition, the Government opted for the easing of Libreville and surrounding areas.

However, the curfew is still in place as most of the restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus. In addition, key guidelines were issued for public places, these include mandatory wearing of face masks, strict handwashing and use of sanitizers, observance of physical distancing and ban on public gathering; ban of passenger flights (both national and international); ban of interprovincial commuters; schools are still closed.

In addition to the existing preparedness and response coordination mechanisms, a Presidential Task Force has been created to provide strategic guidance and to accelerate the response to the COVID-19. Unlike, the existing structures, only a handful of partners and clusters are involved; UNICEF is co-leading the IPC cluster within the Presidential Task Force.