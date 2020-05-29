GIEWS Country Brief: Gabon 29-May-2020

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

 Favourable weather conditions benefited 2020 secondary maize crops

Imports of cereals estimated at average level in 2019

Inflation rates at generally low levels in recent years

The main food crops are cassava and plantains, but the country also produces a small amount of maize.

Harvesting of the 2020 secondary maize crop is ongoing under favourable weather conditions and, following mostly adequate and well-distributed rainfall in the season, the output is expected at near-average levels.

Planting of the 2020 main season maize crops is expected to begin in September.

Agriculture contributes to a small portion of the national Gross Domestic Product (GCP), reflecting the predominance of the petroleum industry. The country imports the bulk of its cereal requirements through commercial channels, with cereal imports accounting for approximately 90 percent of the total cereal utilization. With a population of about 2.2 million, imports of cereals in 2019 are estimated at a near-average level of 190 000 tonnes, including about 100 000 tonnes of wheat and 80 000 tonnes of rice.

Inflation rates at generally low levels in recent years In recent years, the rates of inflation have been at generally low levels (about 3 percent) due to Government subsidies on many basic goods, including food staples, and the relatively strong local currency that exerts downward pressure on prices of imported goods.