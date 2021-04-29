GIEWS Country Brief: Gabon: 29-April-2021

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Favourable weather conditions for 2021 secondary maize crops

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) declined by about 3 percent in 2020

The main food crops are cassava and plantains, but the country also produces a small amount of maize.

Planting of the 2021 secondary maize crop, to be harvested in June and July, was completed in March under overall favourable weather conditions. According to satellite‑based imagery, precipitation amounts have been adequate and well distributed since the beginning of the season, benefitting soil moisture and resulting in near‑average vegetation conditions as of mid‑April.

Harvesting of the 2020 main season maize crops finalized last January and the output is estimated at near‑average levels following beneficial weather conditions during the season, which had a positive impact on yields.

Agriculture contributes to a small portion of the national GDP, reflecting the predominance of the petroleum industry. It is estimated that the national GDP contracted by about 3 percent in 2020, owing to the effects of the outbreak of the COVID‑19 pandemic on global oil prices (which fell sharply) and on the country’s economy.

The country imports the bulk of its cereal requirements through commercial channels, with cereal imports accounting for approximately 90 percent of the total cereal utilization. With a population of about 2.2 million, import requirements of cereals in 2020 are estimated at a near‑average level of 190 000 tonnes, including about 108 000 tonnes of wheat and 75 000 tonnes of rice.