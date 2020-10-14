GIEWS Country Brief: Gabon 14-October-2020

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Favourable weather conditions benefited 2020 secondary maize crops

The main food crops are cassava and plantains, but the country also produces a small amount of maize.

Harvesting of the 2020 secondary maize crop finalized in July and the output is estimated at near‑average levels due to adequate and well‑distributed rainfall in the season which had a positive impact on yields.

Planting of the 2020 main season maize crops finalized in early October under favourable weather conditions and crops will be harvested from late December.

IMF allocates funds to address COVID‑19 impacts over economic sector

Agriculture contributes to a small portion of the national Gross Domestic Product, reflecting the predominance of the petroleum industry.

On 9 April 2020, the IMF Executive Board allocated about USD 147 million through its Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) to address the impacts of the COVID‑19 pandemic over the country’s economy. However, since then, weaker external demand and a more pronounced impact of containment measures further deteriorated the country’s economic growth prospects. The impact of the measures related to the COVID‑19 pandemic on non‑oil Government revenue and spending, combined with losses in the oil sector, put significant pressures on public finances and public debt. Therefore, on 31 July 2020, the IMF allocated an additional amount of about USD 153 million through a second RFI.

Imports of cereals forecast at near‑average level in 2020

Imports of cereals account for approximately 90 percent of the total cereal utilization. With a population of about 2.2 million, total cereals imports in 2020 are forecast at a near‑average level of 180 000 tonnes, including about 100 000 tonnes of wheat and 75 000 tonnes of rice.