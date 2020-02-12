12 Feb 2020

GIEWS Country Brief: Gabon 12-February-2020

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 12 Feb 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (58.28 KB)

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

 Favourable weather conditions benefiting planting of 2020 secondary maize crops

 Imports of cereals estimated slightly above average in 2019

 Inflation rates at generally low levels in recent years

Favourable weather conditions benefiting planting of 2020 secondary maize crops

The main food crops are cassava and plantains, but the country also produces a small amount of maize. Harvesting of the 2019 main maize crop was completed in January 2020. The cropping season was characterized by mostly adequate and well-distributed rainfall, as a result the 2019 output of maize is estimated at near-average levels.
The 2020 secondary season maize crops are currently being planted under overall favourable weather conditions and the harvest is expected to take place starting from July.

Imports of cereals estimated slightly above average in 2019

Agriculture contributes to a small portion of the national GDP, reflecting the predominance of the petroleum industry. The country imports the bulk of its cereal requirements through commercial channels, with cereal imports accounting for approximately 90 percent of the total cereal utilization. With a population of about 2 million, imports of cereals in 2019 are estimated at about 190 000 tonnes, slightly above the average volume and include about 100 000 tonnes of wheat and 80 000 tonnes of rice.

Inflation rates at generally low levels in recent years

In recent years, the rates of inflation have been at generally low levels (about 3 percent) due to Government subsidies on many basic goods (including food staples) and the relatively strong local currency that exerts downward pressure on prices of imported goods.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.