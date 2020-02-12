GIEWS Country Brief: Gabon 12-February-2020

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

 Favourable weather conditions benefiting planting of 2020 secondary maize crops

 Imports of cereals estimated slightly above average in 2019

 Inflation rates at generally low levels in recent years

The main food crops are cassava and plantains, but the country also produces a small amount of maize. Harvesting of the 2019 main maize crop was completed in January 2020. The cropping season was characterized by mostly adequate and well-distributed rainfall, as a result the 2019 output of maize is estimated at near-average levels.

The 2020 secondary season maize crops are currently being planted under overall favourable weather conditions and the harvest is expected to take place starting from July.

Agriculture contributes to a small portion of the national GDP, reflecting the predominance of the petroleum industry. The country imports the bulk of its cereal requirements through commercial channels, with cereal imports accounting for approximately 90 percent of the total cereal utilization. With a population of about 2 million, imports of cereals in 2019 are estimated at about 190 000 tonnes, slightly above the average volume and include about 100 000 tonnes of wheat and 80 000 tonnes of rice.

In recent years, the rates of inflation have been at generally low levels (about 3 percent) due to Government subsidies on many basic goods (including food staples) and the relatively strong local currency that exerts downward pressure on prices of imported goods.