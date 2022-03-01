GIEWS Country Brief: Gabon: 01-March-2022

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

• Planting of 2022 secondary maize crop ongoing

• Gross domestic product rose slightly in 2021

Planting of 2022 secondary maize crop ongoing

The main food crops are cassava and plantains, but the country also produces a small amount of maize.

Harvesting of the 2021 main season maize crops finalized in January and the output is estimated at a near-average level following overall beneficial weather conditions during the season, which had a positive impact on yields.

Planting of the 2022 secondary season maize crop, to be harvested in June and July, is ongoing under overall conducive weather conditions. According to satellite-based imagery, precipitation amounts have been adequate and well distributed since last December in most croplands, benefitting soil moisture levels. However, weather forecasts until May point to below-average rainfall amounts in the country, which may negatively affect yields.

Gross domestic product rose slightly in 2021

Agriculture contributes to a small portion of the national gross domestic product (GDP), reflecting the predominance of the petroleum industry. It is estimated that the GDP contracted by about 2 percent in 2020, owing to the effects of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic on global oil prices (which fell sharply) and on the country’s economy. In 2021, the national GDP started to increase again, but slightly, by about 1.5 percent, mainly due to stronger crude oil prices.

The country imports the bulk of its cereal requirements through commercial channels, with cereal imports accounting for approximately 90 percent of the total cereal utilization. With a population of about 2.3 million, imports of cereals in 2021 are estimated at a slightly below-average level of 171 000 tonnes, including about 110 000 tonnes of wheat and 55 000 tonnes of rice.