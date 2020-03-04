Gabon: Risk-sensitive Budget Review

Executive summary

This report provides an analysis of public investment planning for disaster risk reduction (DRR) in Gabon and informs on the level of public investment in DRR in the country. This is done using a risk-sensitive budget review (RSBR) that applies the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Development Assistance Committee (DAC) DRR policy marker to the Gabon’s domestically financed current and capital budgets. The RSBR analysis is done to evaluate and assess the extent to which the government has budgeted for disaster risk reduction.

Key messages

• Ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) have neither classified nor coded for DRR in their programmes and activities. From the RSBR analysis, 21 programmes related to DRR in nine ministries between 2014 and 2017 were identified.

• The DRR authority is the Directorate for Civil Protection under the Ministry of the Interior,

Territorial Administration, Local Authorities and Decentralization, drawing on several laws to coordinate DRR and disaster risk management (DRM) activities in Gabon.

• During the four-year period, an annual average of $290.33 million has been planned for DRR activities, amounting to 7.4% of the national budget.

• Of the above marked DRR budget, 2% is held by programmes that directly target DRR (“principal”: $5.55 million, or 0.1% of the national budget) while the remaining 98% is held by programmes that indirectly target DRR (“significant”: $284.78 million, or 7.4% of the national budget).

• The social sector holds the highest share of the principal marked DRR budget (95.2%), with the Ministry of Public Health holding this share under the “Struggle against HIV/AIDS” programme.

• The social sector also holds the highest share of the significant marked DRR budget (82.4%), with the Ministry of Public Health holding two thirds of this share under three health care programmes.

• Half of the disaster budget in Gabon focuses on risk prevention and mitigation; the remaining portion is shared equally between preparedness, and reconstruction and recovery.

• Post-disaster activities (response and relief, and reconstruction and rehabilitation) accounts for half of the disaster budget. In addition, the country benefits from ODA assistance in emergency response and reconstruction, rehabilitation and relief (with an annual average of $0.18 million)