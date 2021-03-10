Gabon
Gabon - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 March 2021)
An earthquake of 5.4 M at a depth of 10 km occurred in Moyen-Ogooue Province (central-western Gabon) on 9 March at 23.07 UTC. The epicentre was located approximately 36 km southeast of Lambarene Town.
USGS PAGER estimates that up to 3,000 people were exposed to strong shaking. According to media, there are no reports of any casualties or damage.
On 6 March at 17.08 UTC, another earthquake of 5.2 M hit northern Ngounie Province, 32 km southwest of the seismic event of 9 March.