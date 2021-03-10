Gabon

Gabon - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 March 2021)

  • An earthquake of 5.4 M at a depth of 10 km occurred in Moyen-Ogooue Province (central-western Gabon) on 9 March at 23.07 UTC. The epicentre was located approximately 36 km southeast of Lambarene Town.

  • USGS PAGER estimates that up to 3,000 people were exposed to strong shaking. According to media, there are no reports of any casualties or damage.

  • On 6 March at 17.08 UTC, another earthquake of 5.2 M hit northern Ngounie Province, 32 km southwest of the seismic event of 9 March.

