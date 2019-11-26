Rougeole : la Polynésie envoie une équipe en mission aux Samoa

Tahiti, November 25, 2019 - In response to an upsurge in measles cases in all regions of the world, including Samoa, Tonga and Fiji, the Government of French Polynesia sent a reconnaissance and intelligence team on Friday, November 22 assessment on mission in Samoa.

In order to respond quickly to Samoa's needs in the current measles epidemic, the Government of French Polynesia sent a reconnaissance and assessment team on a mission. A public health doctor and a public health inspector from French Polynesia went to Samoa on Friday, accompanied by a representative of the delegation to International and European Affairs. This mission, prepared and monitored in coordination with state services, will identify Samoa's needs for managing this health crisis.

Following an exchange with the World Health Organization (WHO), the first identified needs are in terms of human resources, especially epidemiologists, public health doctors and risk communication experts. The necessary vaccines are managed in partnership with WHO and UNICEF.