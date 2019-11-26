26 Nov 2019

Rougeole : la Polynésie envoie une équipe en mission aux Samoa

Report
from Tahiti Infos
Published on 25 Nov 2019 View Original

Tahiti, November 25, 2019 - In response to an upsurge in measles cases in all regions of the world, including Samoa, Tonga and Fiji, the Government of French Polynesia sent a reconnaissance and intelligence team on Friday, November 22 assessment on mission in Samoa.

In order to respond quickly to Samoa's needs in the current measles epidemic, the Government of French Polynesia sent a reconnaissance and assessment team on a mission. A public health doctor and a public health inspector from French Polynesia went to Samoa on Friday, accompanied by a representative of the delegation to International and European Affairs. This mission, prepared and monitored in coordination with state services, will identify Samoa's needs for managing this health crisis.

Following an exchange with the World Health Organization (WHO), the first identified needs are in terms of human resources, especially epidemiologists, public health doctors and risk communication experts. The necessary vaccines are managed in partnership with WHO and UNICEF.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.