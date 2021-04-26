French Guiana (France)
French Guiana - Floods (Meteo France, COGIC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 April 2021)
- Heavy rain has been affecting northern French Guiana (in particular Saint-Laurent-du-Maroni sub-prefecture, bordering with Suriname) since 23 April, causing floods that have resulted in evacuations and damage.
- The Interministerial Crisis Management Operational Centre (COGIC) reports, as of 25 April, 60 evacuated people and 18 damaged houses across Saint-Laurent-du-Maroni City.
- Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain with locally very heavy rain is forecast over the whole French Guiana.