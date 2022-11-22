My Son is Just Another Kid’: Experiences of Children Repatriated from Camps for ISIS Suspects and Their Families in Northeast Syria [EN/AR/RU]

Summary

An 8-year-old boy in France loves Lego, dinosaurs, and wants to be an archaeologist when he grows up. A 5-year-old boy in Sweden enjoys hip hop music and choreographing dances for his siblings. A 5-year-old girl in another European country adores Disney movies, and can’t stop talking about “Bruno,” the character from the film Encanto. An 8-year-old boy in Kazakhstan loves math and learns poems by heart.

These children are all doing well in school and enjoy playing with friends. What they also have in common is that until recently, they were forced to live in detention camps for suspected members of the extremist armed group Islamic State (ISIS) and their relatives in northeast Syria.

About 38,000 foreign nationals—more than 60 percent of them children—are being held in al-Hol and Roj, two locked, sprawling camps primarily holding the wives, other adult female relatives, and children of male ISIS suspects in northeast Syria. Most were detained in February and March 2019, when regional fighters backed by a United States-led military coalition toppled the last remnant of ISIS’s self-declared “caliphate” in northeast Syria. Approximately 28,000 of the foreigners are from neighboring Iraq, while more than 10,000 others are from about 60 other countries. Several hundred foreign boys are also held in locked “rehabilitation centers,” or in military prisons for about 10,000 men suspected of ISIS links.

Of the children in the camps, nearly 80 percent are under the age of 12, and 30 percent are age 5 or younger. Many have spent the majority, if not all, of their lives in the camps.

The regional authorities, called the Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, have repeatedly stated that they lack the resources to keep detaining the foreigners and have appealed to countries to bring their nationals home. Top United Nations officials have also repeatedly called on governments to repatriate their nationals from the camps.

Since 2019, approximately three dozen countries have repatriated or otherwise helped bring home some or many of their detained nationals from northeast Syria, including more than 1,500 children. Some countries, including Denmark, Finland, Germany, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Russia, Sweden, Tajikistan, Ukraine, the United States, and Uzbekistan, have now repatriated many or most of their nationals. A few, such as Australia, France, and the Netherlands, resumed or stepped up repatriations in 2022. Others, however, including Canada, Morocco, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United Kingdom, at time of writing had brought home only a token few.

Those who remain in the camps, including the thousands of children, are indefinitely held in conditions that are life-threatening and so deeply degrading that they may amount to torture. Detainees lack adequate food, water, and shelter, and hundreds, including children, have died from preventable diseases, accidents, and camp violence. ISIS targets children in the camps for recruitment and radicalization. Not one of these detainees has had access to a court to contest the legality or necessity of their detention, making their detention arbitrary and unlawful.

This report examines the experiences of more than 100 children, ages 2 to 17, who were brought back—or, in some cases, brought for the first time—to their country of nationality between 2019 and 2022. The majority were repatriated or returned from northeast Syria, and a small number were returned from Iraq. Through interviews and online surveys with their parents, other family members, social workers, teachers, foster parents, lawyers, psychologists, and legal guardians, the report explores their reintegration—or for those born abroad, their integration—into their home country, including their activities, interests, and schooling. It finds that the majority are perceived to be doing well in school and making friends. It finds that successful repatriation is entirely possible.

Human Rights Watch research found that the returned children enjoy a wide range of activities, including football, skating, cycling, dancing, crafts, and music. They enjoy jumping on trampolines, and going to zoos, the circus, and museums. Many of the children are very social, enjoy playing with other children, and have made many friends. They visit their friends’ homes and enjoy sleepovers.

When asked how the child is adjusting overall to their new country of residence, 89 percent of survey respondents—comprised of family members, teachers, and social workers—reported that the child was doing “very well” or “quite well.” Only four percent said the child was having difficulties.

The experiences of children examined in this report show that, notwithstanding the ordeals they survived both under ISIS and subsequently in captivity in the northeast Syrian camps, many are reintegrating successfully in their new communities. A grandfather of several children who were repatriated to Sweden in 2019 said: “It is possible, fully possible, for reintegration and recovery of children. My grandchildren are evidence of this. They have recovered in the most incredible way. This is an example that it is possible.… All children should have the opportunity to get a new chance in life.”

Most of the children who are the subject of this report are attending school, with many excelling in their studies. Seventy-three percent of survey respondents said the child was performing “very well” or “quite well” in school. Several respondents and interviewees said that despite the lack of educational opportunities in the camps in northeast Syria, returned children caught up to their classmates very quickly. A German grandfather of three children who returned from Iraq in 2019, said that initially, the children struggled a bit in school, but that now, all three are doing very well, and that his 7-year-old granddaughter gets top grades in her class.

Eighty-two percent of survey respondents described the child’s emotional and psychological well-being as “very good” or “quite good.” Only six percent said the child was “having difficulties.” Several family members reported that psychologists who assessed children in their care found no evidence of post-traumatic stress disorder or other significant psychological issues. A French psychiatrist who assessed a dozen returned children, ages 3 to 15, said that nearly all the children were doing well. Case managers working with more than 50 repatriated children in Germany similarly said that the majority of the children are doing well and that cases of children experiencing trauma-related difficulty are rare.

Despite horrific conditions at al-Hol and Roj and in Iraq, many mothers did what they could to protect their children from danger and the harsh environment. On repeated visits to the two camps in northeast Syria between 2017 and May 2022, Human Rights Watch researchers observed mothers homeschooling their children, reading to them, and taking them to camp health clinics. A Swedish mother repatriated in 2021 with several children said: “People expect that children from the camps will be completely mentally destroyed. That’s not the case. Parents do what they can to protect their children in the camps.”

Many of the returned children have experienced significant adversity. Due to their parents’ decision to join ISIS, the children were brought to or born in a conflict zone, where they may have witnessed violence or suffered injuries or other trauma. The fathers of most of the children were killed in battles to rout ISIS from northeast Syria or are imprisoned in the region. Some children have lost their mother as well or are separated from her. Many younger children are too young to remember life under ISIS, but suffered horrific conditions in the detention camps, often with adverse health impacts. Most had no formal education.

Not surprisingly, some children experience difficulties upon their return. A mother in Uzbekistan said her 13-year-old son was traumatized by the death of his father during battles to reclaim territory from ISIS. She reported that he “is very nervous and fights all the time,” wets the bed, and has trouble sleeping. Other family members reported that children exhibited behavioral issues at school. Older children may experience learning deficits from the lack of education in the camps, and struggle to catch up to their peers.

Mental health professionals emphasize that returned children are not unlike other children who have faced adversity, such as refugee or trafficked children, and need similar psychosocial support for their reintegration. Many countries, for example, have long-established programs for integrating refugee children into their communities and helping them navigate the challenges they may face. Canada has resettled over 20,000 child refugees from Syria and countries in the European Union granted refugee status to nearly 60,000 children in 2021 alone. The situations of refugee children and children returned from the camps are not entirely analogous; to avoid stigma, for example, children returned from the camps in northeast Syria may need special measures to protect their identity. However, many countries can utilize existing programs and expertise to assist the reintegration of children from the camps, particularly considering their relatively small numbers.

Our interviews and surveys found that while many children are reintegrating successfully into their new communities, policy choices by some governments have made reintegration more difficult, and in some cases, even caused additional harm. In some countries—including Belgium, France, the Netherlands, and Sweden—authorities have immediately separated children from their mothers upon their return, either because the mother is subject to investigation or is being charged with ISIS-related offenses. Such separation can cause children significant emotional and psychological distress, according to both family members and mental health professionals. Some interviewees said that the most traumatic experience in the lives of their children was not the hardships of the camps, but separation from their mothers upon arrival in their new home country.

A Swedish mother who was separated from her children for three months after their repatriation in 2021 said:

In the camps, their mom is the only person the children trust. Suddenly taking the mom out of their life can be traumatizing.… During the three months of separation, my children were sad and confused about what was happening, and why they were separated from me. I felt the separation traumatized them even more.… Some of my children developed behavioral problems they didn’t have before. My 3-year-old son did not speak for weeks. His foster family thought he was mute.

Some respondents reported that children lacked adequate access to a detained or imprisoned parent, that visits were too short, or in an inappropriate environment for children. A French lawyer working with multiple families said that children whose mothers are detained “need more time with their mothers. One or two hours once or twice a month is not enough.”

Many returned children have extended family members, such as grandparents, who are eager to be involved in their care or support. Ensuring contact with these family members as soon as possible after the child’s return—particularly if the child’s parents are deceased or detained—can help provide the child with stability and support successful reintegration. In Germany, for example, grandparents or other extended family members are allowed to provide care for returning children immediately. In other countries, however, extended family members are not allowed to care for the children, or even allowed contact, pending lengthy assessments or investigations. A lawyer in France represented the grandparents of a girl who arrived in France at the age of five, but spent three years in foster care before her grandparents were allowed to care for her. In such cases, children may develop strong bonds with foster families, which results in more trauma when the child is eventually transitioned to family care.

Interviewees and survey respondents identified other areas where governments could better support children’s reintegration, including timely provision of birth certificates, identity cards and other documentation; ensuring multidisciplinary teams of professionals with specialized training and experience working with children exposed to armed conflict; and providing children with opportunities for learning assistance to address gaps in their education.

All interviewees rejected the view that the children are security threats, and many emphasized the importance of urgently bringing home the children remaining in the camps and prisons. One mother said: “The more you wait, the more you damage these children.”

Security and counterterrorism experts also emphasize the importance of repatriating women and children from the camps as soon as possible. The acting US coordinator for counterterrorism and special envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, Timothy Alan Betts, said in July 2022: “Leaving fighters and family members in northeast Syria is not a viable option; we risk these individuals migrating from conflict to conflict in a way that creates new strife and instability elsewhere, threatens our collective security, and presents serious threats to innocent civilians.” Similarly, the UN’s counterterrorism chief, Vladimir Voronkov, has said that inaction on repatriation threatened to “bring about the very outcomes we intend to prevent,” including “the radicalization and recruitment of a new generation of terrorists, and the strengthening of terrorist groups in the region and around the world.” In a briefing to the UN Security Council in August 2022, he reiterated the UN Secretary-General’s repeated appeals to member states to repatriate their nationals, noting that, “Those individuals, many of whom are children who did not choose to be there ... are at a very real risk of radicalization and recruitment.”

Under international law, all individuals have the right to life; to enter one’s country; to be free from torture and other ill-treatment, including in detention; to fair trials and freedom from arbitrary deprivation of liberty; and to a nationality. Governments have obligations to take all reasonable measures to protect the rights of their nationals, including abroad when they face life-threatening risks or torture. In all actions concerning children, the best interests of the child shall be a primary consideration. The UN Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism, Fionnuala Ní Aoláin, has repeatedly stated that the urgent return and repatriation of suspected foreign fighters and their families from conflict zones is “the only international law-compliant response” to their arbitrary, indefinite detention.

All governments with nationals detained in northeast Syria should urgently ensure their nationals can return home, giving priority to children and their mothers, and to particularly vulnerable detainees, unless those brought back face risks to life or torture in their countries of nationality. Governments should provide individualized, multidisciplinary rehabilitation and reintegration support for these children and their mothers, prioritizing family unity whenever possible. The best interests of the child should guide all decisions regarding returned children. Governments should avoid separating children from their mothers unless absolutely necessary and in the best interest of the child. When possible, they should consider noncustodial alternatives to the detention or imprisonment of mothers, including placement in observation housing during investigations, or employing measures such as probation, suspended sentences, restrictions on movement, or monitoring by law enforcement authorities, for mothers who may be found to have committed criminal offenses.