France to receive 2 million surgical gloves through EU Civil Protection Mechanism

A consignment of 2 million medical gloves, sent by Norway, will be making its way to France in the coming days, following a request for assistance made by France through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. The request came as the country is facing an increasing need for gloves in the medical sector.

“I thank Norway for its swift reaction to France’s request, for which our European Response Coordination Centre also facilitated the logistical arrangements. Both the EU Civil Protection Mechanism and the rescEU reserve are pivotal to make solidarity with countries affected by the coronavirus pandemic work,” said Janez Lenarčič, Commissioner for Crisis Management.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, 23 countries received assistance, consisting of medical or personal protective equipment, channelled through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

In addition to its coordination role, the EU finances 75% of the transport costs for the assistance dispatched.

The EU also delivered 30 ventilators, 620,000 masks and 50,000 protective gowns from its rescEU medical reserve to EU Member States that requested the mobilisation of assistance from this stockpile capacity.

Publication date 28/10/2020