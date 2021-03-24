France Fact Sheet, February 2021

With a focus on improving access to protection and durable solutions for refugees, UNHCR works with the authorities, civil society and the private sector to protect and foster inclusion for refugees and asylum seekers.

UNHCR places particular emphasis on the participation of refugees through the direct collaboration with a network of refugee volunteers and the creation of an Academy of the participation of refugees.

To respond to the pandemic, UNHCR supported the coordination of actors with a special focus on providing access to information and maintaining services.