Communiqué Issued by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs - Repatriations from north-east Syria (October 20, 2022) [EN/AR]

France has today proceeded with a further operation to repatriate French nationals who were in camps in north-east Syria.

The operation enabled 40 children and 15 adult women to be returned.

The minors were handed over to the services responsible for child welfare and will receive medical and social follow-up attention. The adults were handed over to the relevant judicial authorities.

France thanks the local authorities in north-east Syria for their cooperation, which made the operation possible.

