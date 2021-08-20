Afghanistan - Welcoming people evacuated from Afghanistan to France (evacuation flight on Wednesday 18 August 2021)

The evacuation operations begun on Sunday evening are continuing.

A second flight transporting more than 200 people including 25 French people and nationals of several countries will arrive at Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport early this evening. The large majority of those travelling on the flight are Afghans, including a significant number of women and children.

It should be recalled that the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, the Ministry for the Armed Forces, the Ministry for Solidarity and Health and the Ministry of the Interior are doing everything to provide optimal conditions to take in the evacuees, in particular through the prefect responsible for airports, and the operator Aéroports de Paris. Medical-psychological and practical support is being offered. Fast-track procedures are being put in place to issue visas to nationals of other countries, following the necessary checks and with a view to guaranteeing domestic security.

Regarding the health situation, the way the welcome is being organized is in keeping with health regulations in force in France:

in the absence of a full course of vaccination, COVID-19 screening tests will automatically be carried out, and the people welcomed will have to comply with a 10-day quarantine period (Afghanistan is currently a red-list country) ; COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered. In the framework of the operation under way, Afghans who would like to remain in France in the long term will be supported in practical and administrative ways with their asylum applications. They will benefit from specialist support with their residence permit applications and integration processes. They will receive France’s full help.

The situation in Kabul is still complex. All the State services concerned and the French Embassy on the ground remain fully mobilized to ensure further flight rotations as soon as possible.