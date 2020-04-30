Reception centres protect against coronavirus infections

The reception centres operated by the Finnish Red Cross have prepared for the coronavirus. To this end, each centre has an action plan that follows the guidelines of the Finnish Immigration Service.

Only a few coronavirus infections have been detected in reception centres maintained by the Red Cross. If an asylum seeker is diagnosed with a coronavirus infection, the instructions of the local emergency department or an infectious diseases specialist are followed. The reception centres report suspected and confirmed infections to the Finnish Immigration Service, which maintains information on the overall situation of infections.

The basic daily life of asylum seekers is taken care of Reception centres have temporarily cut back on non-essential activities. However, the centres keep taking care of basic daily life and essential services, such as health care and social services.

Asylum seekers are informed about the coronavirus pandemic and the emergency conditions in their most common mother tongues. They are instructed on the necessary measures, such as hand hygiene and avoiding social contact.

The centres have enhanced cleaning and hygiene. Group events have been cancelled for the time being. Where possible, staff have moved to working remotely, and outside visits to the centres have been banned until further notice.

There are 21 reception centres operated by the Red Cross, two of which are units for underage children.