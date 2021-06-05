Press Release on the arrival of medical support from Finland

In the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Finland has extended support of medical equipment and supplies to the Government of Nepal. The shipment arrived in a chartered flight dispatched by the Finnish Government includes 350,000 FFP2 masks; 100,000 KN95 masks; 232,500 gloves; 30,000 gowns; 2,498,000 facemasks; and 350,000 face shields.

His Excellency Mr. Pertti Anttinen, Ambassador of Finland to Nepal, handed over the materials to Hon. Mr. Hridayesh Tripathi, Minister for Health and Population, at a brief ceremony held at the Tribhuvan International Airport this morning. The Hon. Minister for Health and Population thanked the Finnish Government for its generous support, which would help contain the surge of COVID-19 cases.

The timely support received from the Government of Finland reflects the longstanding development partnership and friendship among the people of both the countries. The Government of Nepal deeply appreciates Finland’s solidarity to Nepal at this hour of difficulty.

The support received today is in response to Nepal’s request to Finland, communicated bilaterally as well as through the European Union’s Civil Protection Mechanism, for supporting Nepal with COVID-19 related vaccines, medicines, equipments and supplies.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Singh Durbar, Kathmandu

28 May 2021