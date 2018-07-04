FRC to close more reception centres – only few issues considering the volume

The Finnish Red Cross continues to close down reception units. The reception centres of Kitee and Kotka will be closed at the end of June, in accordance with the plans of the Finnish Immigration Service. Starting from July 2018, 21 reception units for adults and families and three units for children maintained by the Red Cross will remain. These have a total of 3,500 residents.

The highest number of reception units maintained by the Red Cross around Finland in 2015–2016 was 109. The closing of these units began in early spring 2016, as the number of asylum seekers dropped. The reception units will be closed systematically in accordance with an existing plan and as cost-effectively as possible. The process will be hard on the staff, volunteers and residents, and approximately one month is allocated for its completion. The Immigration Service will transfer the residents of a unit to other reception units or private accommodation about a month before the unit’s closing.

The facilities at the reception centres are under intense use

The residents of Kitee’s reception centre have been primarily transferred to the units in Lieksa and Paihola, and from Kotka to ten different reception units. Those who have been granted a residence permit waited for information on their placement locations up until the final weeks. The children’s school enrolment has been negotiated with schools in their new home municipalities, and the transfer will be made as smooth as possible.

Usually when closing a unit a final review is organised, during which the Red Cross discusses any restoration required at the building with the property owner and the Immigration Service. The removal of the fixed assets will be negotiated with the Immigration Service. Some will be transferred to the nearest reception unit, some of the beds, fridges and other items will be stored, and some of the things received as donations will be given to people moving to private or municipal housing.

The Red Cross thanks volunteers for their fantastic help and organises other activities for them, where possible. Staff members often find it difficult when a reception unit closes; it requires a lot of work and the process is psychologically stressful. Over the years, they have become familiar with the residents, in addition to which some staff members may become unemployed. Managers must monitor the situation and ensure workplace well-being all the way till the end.

Considering the large number of reception units maintained by the Red Cross, there have been few problems with the Immigration Service or the property owners. These problems have concerned issues such as wear and tear on the facilities and furniture, and water damage. The facilities have been under heavy use due to their high utilisation rate and because occasionally they have had to operate for months above their capacity. The facilities, kitchens and washing areas may not have been originally designed for continuous round-the-clock use. Living in a reception centre in Finland differs from what the asylum seekers are used to, which in part causes considerable need for information and guidance regarding housing.

An independent assessment gave Evitskog a clean bill of health

The reception centre in Evitskog, closed in November 2017, has been discussed in the media. The Red Cross has looked into the reception centre’s finances and other matters concerning the centre, and has openly answered questions regarding these both publicly and in private.

All the necessary documents related to the reception unit’s finances have been submitted to the Immigration Service, which has approved them. There will be no further need for clarifications with the Immigration Service. Furthermore, the Red Cross has reached an agreement with the property owner on the restoration of the reception centre’s buildings.

In addition, the Red Cross commissioned PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy (PWC) to investigate the renting process, the grounds for the rent prices and the reception centre’s expenditures, as well as the related agreements and procurement processes regarding the Evitskog property. According to the review completed in June 2018, the processes and finances connected to the renting of Evitskog were in order. The review also did not reveal such connections to businesses or private individuals that could have had an effect on the content of the lease, the selection of service providers or the invoicing.

Evitskog was transferred over to the Red Cross from the City of Helsinki

The Red Cross became the manager of Evitskog’s reception centre in November 2015. The organisation assumed responsibility over the centre at the request of the Immigration Service in a situation where as many as 600 asylum seekers a day were entering Finland. The City of Helsinki had been organising temporary housing for asylum seekers in the building. The lease was originally signed with the property owner by the Immigration Service.

When the reception centre was transferred over to the Red Cross, several modifications were made by the organisation to the property and its surroundings to make it suitable for housing approximately 300 asylum seekers. Alterations were made to both the buildings and their surroundings to increase safety. Costs were incurred for example from camera surveillance and security services. Emergency services were consulted for the modifications. The aim was to ensure the safety of the clients, staff and volunteers, and the functionality of the building.

At the request of the authorities, the Red Cross also prepared for a continued admittance of new asylum seekers. Evitskog was one of the locations that would have had room for as many as 800 asylum seekers, if necessary. Evitskog’s annual budget was 8.3 million euros.

The meal service was discontinued in favour of self-catering

In addition to the property lease for Evitskog, the Red Cross also inherited the contracts with the maintenance, food and cleaning service providers from the Immigration Service.

Once the Red Cross had got the reception centre of Evitskog operating, it discontinued the meal service completely. The centre moved to self-catering, and for this purpose appropriate kitchens were organised for the facilities. The majority of reception units maintained by the Red Cross have arranged for the asylum seekers to be able to cook their own meals. In the long run, this will save money and promote activity and well-being among the asylum seekers.

The Red Cross also terminated the property maintenance and cleaning service agreements and organised a tendering in accordance with its financial rules. Both the maintenance and cleaning service costs were reduced once the new service providers started. Based on the PWC assessment, the decision was financially beneficial and cost-effective.

The reception operation provides valuable insights into property leasing

In autumn 2015 and winter 2016, the Red Cross alongside other operators faced a situation where hundreds of property owners were offering their facilities as reception centres. Some of these facilities were well suited to this use, but occasionally, due to the exceptional circumstances, operators had to utilise facilities that were in less than optimal condition.

The Red Cross received valuable insight regarding property leasing during its reception operation. It is vital to share a mutual understanding of a property’s condition before and after reception operations. This will make the transfer back to the property owner smoother and reduce the number of problems when the reception centre is being closed. A chart of responsibilities will make the responsibility areas of the reception centre operator and the property owner clear. The expertise of property maintenance professionals should be utilised as much as possible, regardless of any time constraints.

When founding reception centres, the Red Cross worked together with the Immigration Service, which is in charge of the costs from reception operations. Red Cross district offices signed the leases with the lessors in accordance with the framework agreed upon with the Immigration Service. In some cases, facility leases were signed directly by the Immigration Service, as was done with Evitskog.

The Red Cross preparedness role agreed with the Ministry of the Interior

The reception operation was an incredible feat for the Red Cross, and the insights gained from it will benefit the organisation in its future operations. Based on the experience it has gained, the Red Cross has improved its preparedness and created new instructions and operating models. Extensive immigration is one of the scenarios that the Red Cross is preparing for as a national-level organisation responsible for responding to such situations.

The Red Cross has a special role in acting as support for the authorities, as agreed with the Ministry of the Interior. This cooperation was strengthened with the Memorandum of Understanding signed in April 2018. The cooperation between the Ministry of the Interior and the Red Cross will cover all situations from disruptions to the normal conditions to exceptional circumstances.