Women and young people with disabilities: A needs assessment of sexual and reproductive health and rights, gender-based violence, and access to essential services - Fiji

Executive summary

Women and young people with disabilities living in Fiji face significant barriers that hinder their full and effective participation in society on an equal basis with others. In particular, as this report reveals, they are prevented from fully realizing their sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) and their rights to legal capacity and to be free of gender-based violence (GBV).

As a result of stigma and harmful stereotypes, many women and young people with disabilities only receive basic information about their SRHR and lack access to essential sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services, most of which are neither fully accessible nor disability inclusive. As a result, those who do seek SRH services report feeling judged or receiving unfair treatment by service providers. In particular, women and young people with disabilities usually find that, instead of receiving accessible information to make their own SRH decisions, service providers and family members make medical decisions on their behalf. These patterns of substitute decision-making and abusive medical care—coupled with stigma around SRH and widespread misconceptions about contraceptive methods and their risks, benefits, and potential side effects—deter many women and young people with disabilities from seeking SRH services and negatively impact their SRHR.

Women and young people with disabilities are also typically discouraged from talking about and/ or reporting GBV, which is also highly taboo and extremely prevalent in Fiji. When women and young people with disabilities overcome these attitudinal barriers and report instances of violence, the police and members of the judiciary often disregard the complaints and/or refer them to informal reconciliation procedures, leading to high rates of impunity and perpetuating the cycle of violence. GBV survivors with disabilities also report significant challenges to accessing social and protective services, especially in more rural areas.