WFP Pacific Country Brief August 2022

US$0.49 million six-month (September 2022 - February 2023) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

Food Security and Livelihoods

• For the first time in Samoa, WFP’s Research and Analysis Monitoring (RAM) team conducted a technical inception workshop on Critical Markets Assessments in partnership with the University of South Pacific. The workshop is part of a partnership project to improve mapping and assessments of critical markets to secure household food security in Fiji and Samoa. Held in Apia on 4-5 August, the workshop brought together key stakeholders from the agriculture, food security and market sectors in Samoa.

• As part of WFP’s capacity strengthening programmes in Samoa, the RAM team also conducted a two-day technical training for government officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries and the Bureau of Statistics. The technical training will support effective data collection, visualization and streamlining of the data management systems for the ministries.

• To support the Government of Kiribati’s ongoing drought response, WFP developed a drought emergency assessment form for the Ministry of Environment, Lands and Agricultural Development. WFP provided a technical training to the agricultural officers to effectively collect and manage data. This will enable an assessment of community-level information about the impact of the drought and accurately inform the Government about the food security status and immediate needs of the population.

• The Pacific Regional Cash Working Group,, co-chaired by WFP, published its 2022-2025 Strategy with the endorsement of all members and partners. CashCap supported the development of the Strategy, following a six-month consultative process with key informant interviews, decision makers’ workshops, focus group discussions, a SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats) analysis, a perception survey and desk reviews.

• The Pacific Regional Cash Working Group developed and published a Programme Quality Toolbox on Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA). This contains links to general CVA tools and templates that provide information on preparedness and anticipatory action, assessments, analysis, implementation setup, distribution, and monitoring and evaluation.