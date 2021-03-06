Flooding from tropical cyclone (TC) precipitation coupled with high wind speeds often results in damage to property, infrastructure and in some cases loss of life. WFP Hazard Analysis for Tropical Cyclones Ana and Yasa (report attached) uses globally accessible weather modelling datasets that look specifically at precipitation and wind speed zones. Overlaying these types of hazard datasets will help analyze patterns and geographically visualize hazard impact to inform targeting as well as various level sectoral responses.

This analysis looks at the two most recent cyclones TC Ana (January 2021) and TC Yasa (December 2020) and the impact they have had in Fiji.