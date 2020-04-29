Water source commissioned for Draumasi community

The struggle of accessing water is now a thing of the past for the farming community of Draumasi in Tavua.

This follows the Government’s intervention through the completion of the gravity fed Irrigation Water Source Project by the Ministry of Waterways and Environment.

While commissioning the $22,140.03 water project in Draumasi yesterday, Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Environment Hon. Dr. Mahendra Reddy said the now-completed project would cater to the water needs of the farming communities, which has been an issue plaguing the community and one which was brought up on numerous occasions due to prolonged dry spells experienced in the area.

Minister Reddy said the assistance was provided to specifically address the issue of drought which often hindered farming activities in the community.

He reiterated that providing access to water remained a key priority for the Fijian Government to ensure the continued development of such isolated communities and the country as a whole.

“To realize this, the Government has undertaken major investments catering to long-term water supply needs. Resources are being allocated for the construction of new water treatment plants, reticulation systems, and reservoirs to increase supply capacity in major urban centers.

The water source is expected to boost farming activities for the settlement and benefit more than thirty households, determining the sustenance of livelihoods through food/agriculture production, socio-economic development, and environmental protection (preserving ecosystems).

“This project is one such simple innovation that did not cost a fortune and yet this would cater to the entire community not just for now but for years to come. This marks the testimony that we would like to leave behind for our community,” he said.

“This project will assist in better organizing rural farmers through cluster farming, provision of extension services, farm-access roads, irrigation, mechanization, marketing support, and export development,” said Dr. Reddy.

Meanwhile, for 53-year-old Draumasi resident, Mr. Kamleshwar Reddy who is a livestock and crop farmer acknowledged the Government assistance as it would further boost the farming activities in Draumasi and neighboring settlements.

“During the drought, farming becomes very difficult here and farmers tend to lose a considerable number of animals and crops due to the impacts of drought. With this irrigation project, the farmers now will no longer have to worry about their stock during the drought,” Minister Reddy said.

Meanwhile, a total of one-hundred trees were also planted at the water source to foster the improvement of biodiversity within the area.