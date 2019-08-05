05 Aug 2019

United States – U.S. Government Launches Project Preparation Training in Fiji

from US Agency for International Development
Published on 05 Aug 2019
Suva – Today the Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy, Fiji, Mr. Ron Perkel, launched the Project Preparation training conducted by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Fiji.

This Project Preparation training is designed to further develop the skills of government and non-government stakeholders from Fiji in prioritizing areas that align with their climate adaptation plans and goals, designing effective adaptation projects, and improving access to external financial resources that could support them.

The 53 registered participants of the training include mid-level managers of government departments and non-governmental organizations, as well as representatives from the private sector. The five-day course will help leaders strengthen their management skills to design and effectively implement disaster resilience projects.

USAID’s Ready is a five-year project that works in 11 Pacific Island countries: Fiji, Kiribati, Tonga, Federated States of Micronesia, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Republic of the Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu. Through Ready, USAID works with government partners and other stakeholders to draft and implement policies that will improve partner countries’ access to project funding from international donors in order to mitigate the impacts of natural disasters, and strengthen the skills and systems within each country to better manage and monitor funded projects.

For more information contact:
Regional Public Diplomacy Officer
U.S. Embassy Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Tonga and Tuvalu
(679) 331 – 4466
You can also visit our website at http://www.usaid.gov/pacific-islands.

