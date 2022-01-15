UNICEF supports frontline healthcare workers with 1,400 COVID-19 test kits

SUVA, FIJI (14 January 2022) - UNICEF has handed over 1,400 antigen detection rapid diagnostic test (Ag-RDT) kits for COVID-19 to the Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services to boost the Ministry’s testing capacity for the virus. These kits, which will be able to cover 35,000 COVID-19 tests is part of UNICEF’s ongoing support to the Fijian Government in its efforts to manage the risk associated with COVID-19.

In accepting the donation, Hon. Minister for Health and Medical Services, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete acknowledged the timely support provided by UNICEF as Fiji tackled the third wave of COVID-19 in the community. “These essential items will assist the Ministry in providing timely and effective care to our communities during this wave of COVID-19 disease.”

The Ag-RDT tests are widely used across many countries and provide rapid results within a few minutes and works by detecting SARS-CoV-2 viral proteins using nasal swabs. With the presence of the new Omicron variant in Fiji and the spread of COVID-19 infection, the Ag-RDT tests will help in the early detection of COVID-19 cases and enable a quick and measured response to protect the most vulnerable in the community.

“These COVID-19 test kits will enable frontline healthcare workers to test vulnerable people with a simple yet accurate test,” said UNICEF Pacific Representative, Jonathan Veitch. “As well as good COVID-19 safety measures such as mask wearing, hand washing and social distancing, these tests will allow early detection and adequate care to be provided to those who need it most.”

These test kits were procured by UNICEF through its global supply and procurement facility in Copenhagen. UNICEF will continue to work with all Pacific Governments to help prevent the spread of the virus among communities, as well as support the vital procurement and delivery of COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX Facility.

