UNICEF on standby to support Government of Fiji to reach families affected by monstrous Tropical Cyclone Yasa in Fiji

Suva, 17 December 2020 – UNICEF is on standby to support the Government of Fiji to respond to the urgent needs of families affected by Tropical Cyclone Yasa, a category five cyclone barreling down on Fiji tonight, expected to affect more than 850,000 Fijians.

“UNICEF is on standby to provide support to the Government of Fiji to respond to the urgent needs of families and children who will be affected by the disastrous impacts of Tropical Cyclone Yasa,” said Sheldon Yett, UNICEF Pacific Representative. “We will work with our government, civil society and other partners to provide clean water, and emergency health and education supplies for children in affected communities.”

The Government of Fiji has declared Tropical Cyclone Yasa as a natural disaster for the entire country. The National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) reported that 1,434 people are currently staying in 78 evacuation centres in Central, Western, Eastern and Northern Divisions. These numbers are expected to increase as the storm hits Fiji overnight.

Supplies like essential water, sanitation and hygiene items, including soap, water containers and buckets, to ensure children and families have access to clean drinking water as well as emergency health and midwifery kits, including basic drugs, medical supplies and equipment, are prepositioned and ready to be distributed to those most in need.

In addition, UNICEF is ready to support communities by providing tents, and basic supplies to support learning needs and help children to regain a sense of normalcy as soon as possible after the disaster.

Media contacts

Cate Heinrich

Chief of Communication

UNICEF Pacific

Tel: +679 992 5606

Email: cheinrich@unicef.org

Zubnah Khan

Communication Officer

UNICEF Pacific

Tel: +679 330 0439 Ext. 175

Tel: 715 7586

Email: zukhan@unicef.org