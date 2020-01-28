28 Jan 2020

UNHCR pledges greater support for Fiji

Report
from Government of Fiji
Published on 27 Jan 2020 View Original

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing cooperation with the Fijian Government in recognition of Fiji’s leadership in building resilience and in seeking innovative solutions to address issues of displacement faced by communities amidst the climate crisis.

During her first visit to Fiji, the newly appointed Regional Representative United Nations High Commissioner for Refugee, Ms Louise Aubin paid a courtesy call on the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Prime Minister, Sugar Industry and Acting Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Mr Yogesh J. Karan in Suva.

In commending Fiji’s regional and global leadership, Ms Aubin said the UNHCR is determined to strengthen collaboration with the Fijian Government in the area of climate change adaptation and resilience building. She said UNHCR is pleased with Fiji’s commitment at the global stage to advocate for issues that are aligned to the mandates of UNHCR.

Ms Aubin thanked PS Karan for the comprehensive discussions on the development of legislative and technical support to empower Fiji and the Pacific region to play a greater role in achieving the global action plan to end statelessness. She added that there was a huge potential for Fiji and UNHCR to explore new initiatives that will positively impact the lives of people in Fiji, the Pacific and the world over.

Fiji was applauded by UNHCR for its support towards the global campaign by UNHCR to eradicate statelessness.

“It’s clear that Fiji has always been a friend of the campaign with its leadership role and commitment to further eradicate statelessness,” Ms Aubin elaborated.

PS Karan congratulated Ms Aubin for the new role and conveyed the Fijian Government’s support which complements the work carried out globally by UNHCR. He said that Fiji’s partnership with UNHCR is aligned with the Goverments’ priorities on the climate change agenda and that Fiji welcomes the work undertaken by UNHCR with the International Organisation for Migration, (IOM) on the Pacific Mobility Project to address the cross border dimension of climate change.

The overall aim of the project is to develop a regional framework to address cross-border displacement resulting from climate change. Consensus within the region on human-rights based, human dignity approach to internal planned relocations would provide a critical foundation for cross border relocations.

PS Karan said that Fiji also looks forward to assuming the chairmanship of the Platform on Disaster Displacement in July 2020, which will provide an opportunity for Fiji to leverage global solidarity in maintaining momentum and urgency on climate action.

Before assuming the UNHCR role, Ms Aubin held the position of the Deputy Director, Field Protection Service, Division of International Protection, UNHCR in Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. The UNHCR Regional Representation in Canberra has coverage over Australia, New Zealand, the Republic of Fiji, and 13 Pacific Island States.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.