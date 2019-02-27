Tropical depression TD11F to pass to the east of Fiji. The associated strong winds and trough to affect the Lau and Lomaiviti group

Tropical Depression TD11F is currently located east-northeast of Fiji at about 440km eastnortheast of Udu Point. TD11F is currently moving southwards at14km/hr. It is expected to pass to the East of Fiji.

Environmental conditions are favorable for further intensification of TD11F. The potential for this system to develop into a tropical cyclone in the next 12 hours is high. Strong winds and rain associated with TD11F is expected to affect Lau and Lomaiviti Group from later today.

Meanwhile, a trough of low pressure associated with TD11F remains slow moving to the northeast of Fiji. It is expected to affect Vanua Levu and the eastern parts of the Group till later tomorrow.

For Lau and Lomaiviti group: Expect occasional showers, heavy at times and few thunderstorms. Showers increasing to rain and becoming frequent from later today. Fresh to strong south to southwest wind with speeds of 45 to 55 km/hr, gusting to 65 km/hr is also expected over these areas.

For the rest of Fiji: Expect occasional showers and few thunderstorms with heavy falls over the eastern parts of Viti Levu, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands. Generally fine weather is anticipated elsewhere.

In anticipation of this, the following warnings are currently in force;

A “Strong Wind Warning” remains in force for land areas of Lau and Lomaiviti Group;

A “Strong Wind Warning” remains in force for Northern Vanua Levu Waters, Lau Waters and Koro Sea.

For Northern Vanua Levu Waters, Koro Sea and Lau Waters:

Mariners can expect south to southwest winds of 20 to 30 knots with rough seas and moderate southerly swells. Small craft operators are advised to exercise caution while venturing out into these waters.

For the rest of Fiji Waters: Expect southeast winds of 15 to 20 knots with moderate to rough seas. Localised heavy falls may lead to flash flooding of low lying areas. Therefore, those living in low lying and flood prone areas as well as landslide prone areas are advised to remain alert and take appropriate precaution if and when necessary.

Members of the public are requested to remain updated with the latest weather information and take alerts and warnings seriously.

For more details and the latest on weather, please contact the National Weather Forecasting Centre on 6736006, 9905376 or visit the Fiji Meteorological Service’s website, www.met.gov.fj. You can also visit the Fiji Meteorological Service official Facebook page for latest updates.