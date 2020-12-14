Tropical depression TD02F is expected to develop into a tropical cyclone by later today

Warnings

A Strong Wind Warning remains in force for land areas of Yasawa Group, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, northern parts of Viti Levu, Coral Coast to Pacific Harbor and Lau and Lomaiviti Group.

A Gale Warning remains in force for open waters between Fiji and Rotuma.

A Gale Warning and a Heavy Rain Warning remains in force for Rotuma.

Situation

Tropical depression TD01F has weakened off and merged with dominant tropical depression TD02F last night. At 12pm today, tropical depression TD02F was located near 14.8 south latitude and 173.1 east longitude or about 490km west-northwest of Viwa island and 510km westsouthwest of Rotuma. TD02F is moving south-southwest at 13 knots or 25 kilometres per hour.

TD02F is expected to intensify and develop into a tropical cyclone (category 1) later today and possibly upgrade into a category 2 system by later tomorrow as it lingers over open waters between Vanuatu and Fiji. By Wednesday the system is anticipated to further intensify into a category 3 tropical cyclone as it starts to move south-eastwards towards Fiji while remaining over open waters (refer to figure 2 below).

Meanwhile, another tropical depression TD03F has developed in our region and is located near 15.8 south latitude and 171.5 west longitude or about 225km south of Samoa at 12pm today.

TD03F is slow moving. The potential for this system to develop into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 to 48 hours is moderate. The system poses no threat to Fiji at this stage.