Tropical Cyclone YASA - Population Exposure Analysis in Fiji 18 December 2020

Overview

Tropical Storm "YASA-20" formed on December 12, 2020, in the south of the Pacific Ocean between Vanuatu and Fiji Islands. YASA-20 made landfall in Vanua Levu Island (Fiji) on December 17, at 18:00 local time, as a category 5 cyclone. According to GDACS, Tropical Cyclone YASA-20 have a medium humanitarian impact based on the maximum sustained wind speed, exposed population, and vulnerability.

Based on data of the forecasted tropical cyclone path of wind speeds zones from Joint Research Centre (issued on December 12, 2020, 12:00 local time), and population data from the WorldPop 2020, UNITAR- UNOSAT has prepared a population exposure analysis for Fiji. About 15% of the population lives within the wind speed zone that exceeds 120 km/h, while 68% lives within the wind speed zone of 60-120 km/h and 17% lives within the wind speed zone below 60 km/h.