Tropical Cyclone YASA - 20, Population Exposure Analysis in Fiji (15 December 2020)

Overview

Tropical Storm "Yasa - 20" formed on December 12, 2020, in the south Pacific Ocean between Vanuatu and Fiji Islands. At the moment the Cyclone is moving from Vanuatu towards Fiji Islands, and it is forecasted to strengthen along its path. When reaching Fiji, the Tropical Cyclone is expected to move north-east and make landfall on Veti Levu Island (Fiji) on December 18, around 00:00 local time. According to GDACS, Tropical Cyclone YASA-20 can have a medium humanitarian impact based on the maximum sustained wind speed, exposed population, and vulnerability.

Based on data of the forecasted tropical cyclone path of wind speeds zones from Joint Research Centre (Issued on December 12, 2020, 12:00 local time), and population data from the WorldPop 2020, UNITARUNOSAT has prepared a population exposure analysis for Fiji. About 55% of the population of Fiji lives within the wind speed zone that exceeds 120 km/h, while 41% lives within the wind speed zone of 60-120 km/h and 4% lives within the wind speed zone below 60 km/h.