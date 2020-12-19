Tropical Cyclone Yasa

Australia stands with the Government and people of Fiji, as they respond to the devastating impacts of Tropical Cyclone (TC) Yasa, one of the strongest cyclones ever recorded in the Pacific. Our thoughts and condolences are with our Fijian vuvale following the loss of lives, damage to property and livelihoods.

The Australian Government will assist the Government of Fiji in whatever capacity we can.

Australian air force aircraft (P-8 Poseidon) will be deployed to assist with aerial surveillance of storm affected areas.

The humanitarian and emergency relief supplies in Fiji that Australia replenished in the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Harold in April are helping to meet immediate needs. We stand ready to deliver additional emergency supplies such as tents, tarpaulins and hygiene kits, and to support the distribution of supplies to remote outer islands, which are reported to have been severely hit by the category five storm.

Throughout our long history of cooperation, Fiji and Australia have become more than just neighbours – we are family. Our partnership has been more important than ever as we faced the challenges of 2020 together, from bushfires in Australia though COVID-19 and TC Harold. Australia pledges our ongoing support to our Fijian vuvale following TC Yasa.

