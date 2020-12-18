Tropical Cyclone Advisory Number 6 for Tonga on Severe Tropical Cyclone Yasa (Category 5) (18 December 2020)

TONGAN ISSUED FROM THE FUA’AMOTU TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING CENTRE AT 10:00AM FRIDAY 18 DECEMBER 2020 ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… A TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING REMAINS INFORCE FOR TONGA WARNINGS: A STORM FORCE WIND WARNING REMAINS INFORCE FOR HA’APAI, TONGATAPU AND ‘EUA LAND AREAS AND COASTAL WATERS. A GALE WARNING REMAINS INFORCE FOR VAVA’U AND THE NIUAS LAND AREAS AND COASTAL WATERS.

A STRONG WIND WARNING REMAINS INFORCE FOR TELE-KI-TONGA AND TELE-KI-TOKELAU COASTAL WATERS.

A HEAVY RAIN WARNING AND FLASH FLOOD ADVISORY REAMINS INFORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA LAND AREAS.

A HEAVY DAMAGING SWELL WARNING REMAINS INFORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA COASTAL WATERS.

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS INFORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA COASTAL WATERS.

SITUATION: Severe Tropical Cyclone “YASA” Category 4 was located at about Latitude 18.0° South, Longitude 179.3° West or about 485KM Southwest of Niuafo’ou, 550KM Northwest of Nuku’alofa, 560KM Northwest of Pangai Ha’apai, 570KM West of Neiafu Vava’u, 590KM Northwest of ‘Eua, 640KM Southwest of Niuatoputapu at 9:00am this morning. This system is moving Southeast at about 12 knots (24km/hr). The sustained maximum winds near the center is about 110 knots (220km/hr) with momentary gust up to 150 knots (300km/hr). On its current track, Tropical CYclone “YASA” is expected to lie at about 475KM Northwest of Nuku’alofa at 1pm this afternoon. Associated strong, gale and destructive storm force winds, cloudy conditions and periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms with very rough to high seas will affect whole of the group by today.

FOR HA’APAI, TONGATAPU AND ‘EUA: East to Northeast winds 20-30 knots (40-60km/hr) and it is expect to rising up to 35-45 knots(70-90km/hr) by tonight to early tomorrow morning with momentary gusts up to storm force winds 50-60knots (100-120km/hrs). Mostly cloudy and overcast with periods of occasional rain, heavy at times. Moderate seas (up to 2.5 metres) becoming rough to very rough seas (up to 4-6 metres) by this evening. A heavy damaging Northwesterly swell (up to 4-6 metres).

FOR VAVA’U:

East to Northeast winds 25-30knots (50-60km/hrs) with momentary gust up to gale force winds 35-45knots (70-90km/hr). Cloudy and overcast at times with periods of heavy occasional rain and thunderstorms. Moderate seas (up to 2.5 metres) becoming rough to very rough seas (up to 4-6 metres) by this evening. A heavy damaging Northwesterly swell (up to 4-6 metres).

FOR THE NIUAS:

North to Northwest winds 25-30knots (50-60km/hrs) with momentary gust up to gale force winds 35-45knots (70-90km/hr). Mostly cloudy and overcast with occasional rain, heavy at times with isolated thunderstorms. Moderate seas (up to 2.5 metres) becoming rough to very rough seas (up to 4-6 metres). A heavy damaging Northwesterly swell (up to 4-6 metres)

FOR TELE-KI-TONGA AND TELE-KI-TOKELAU COASTAL WATERS: Southeast winds 20-25knots (40-50km/hrs) then rising up to 30-35knots (60-70km/hrs). Moderate to rough seas (up to 4 metres). A heavy damaging Northwesterly swell (up to 4-6 metres).

TIDE PREDICTION FOR NUKU’ALOFA HIGH TIDE : 10:30AM LOW TIDE : 04:30PM THE MEAN SEA LEVEL PRESSURE RECORDED AT FUA’AMOTU AIRPORT AT 10:00AM WAS 1008.9 MILLIBARS AND THE RELATIVE HUMIDITY WAS 78%. THE NEXT TROPICAL CYCLONE ADVISORY ON SEVERE TROPICAL CYCLONE “YASA” FOR TONGA WILL BE ISSUED ABOUT 01:00PM THIS AFTERNOON. ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… FCD: VF/PK/VV/AA/SV/= CRS: FL/=