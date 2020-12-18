Tropical Cyclone Advisory Number 5 for Tonga on Severe Tropical Cyclone Yasa (Category 5) (18 December 2020)

TONGAN ISSUED FROM THE FUA’AMOTU TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING CENTRE AT 7:00AM FRIDAY 18 DECEMBER 2020 …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… A TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING REMAINS INFORCE FOR TONGA WARNINGS: A STORM WARNING IS NOW INFORCE FOR HA’APAI, TONGATAPU AND ‘EUA LAND AREAS AND COASTAL WATERS. A GALE WARNING IS NOW INFORCE FOR VAVA’U AND THE NIUAS LAND AREAS AND COASTAL WATERS.

A STRONG WIND WARNING REMAINS INFORCE FOR TELE-KI-TONGA AND TELE-KI-TOKELAU COASTAL WATERS.

A HEAVY RAIN WARNING AND FLASH FLOOD ADVISORY REAMINS INFORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA LAND AREAS.

A HEAVY DAMAGING SWELL WARNING REMAINS INFORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA COASTAL WATERS.

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS INFORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA COASTAL WATERS.

SITUATION: Severe Tropical Cyclone “YASA” is now a Category 4 system, it was located at about Latitude 17.8° South, Longitude 179.1° West or about 450KM Southwest of Niuafo’ou, 600KM Southwest of Niuatoputapu, 545KM West of Neiafu Vava’u, 540KM Northwest of Pangai Ha’apai, 545KM Northwest of Nuku’alofa, 580KM Northwest of ‘Eua at 06:00am this morning. This system is moving Southeast at about 11 knots (22km/hr). The sustained maximum winds near the center is about 110 knots (220km/hr) with momentary gust up to 150 knots (300km/hr). Associated strong to damaging gale force winds and cloudy conditions with periods of heavy rain will affect parts of the Group today.

FOR HA’APAI, TONGATAPU AND ‘EUA: East to Southeast winds 15-20knots (30-40km/hrs), rising up to 25-30knots (50-60km/hrs) at times. Becoming North to Northeast winds by tomorrow 35-45 knots(70-90km/hr) with momentary gusts up to storm force winds 50-60knots (100-120km/hrs). Mostly cloudy and overcast with periods of occasional rain, heavy at times. Moderate seas (up to 2.5 metres) becoming rough to very rough seas (up to 4-6 metres) by this evening. A heavy damaging Northwesterly swell (up to 4-6 metres).

FOR VAVA’U: East to Northeast winds 10-15knots (20-30km/hrs) for today. Becoming strong North to Northwest winds 25-30knots (50-60km/hrs) by this evening with momentary gust up to gale force winds 35-45knots (70-90km/hr) by tomorrow. Cloudy and overcast at times with periods of heavy occasional rain and thunderstorms. Moderate seas (up to 2.5 metres) becoming rough to very rough seas (up to 4-6 metres) by this evening. A heavy damaging Northwesterly swell (up to 4-6 metres).

FOR THE NIUAS: North to Northwest winds 10-15knots (20-30 km/hrs) with momentary gust up to 20-30knots (40-60km/hr) for today. Mostly cloudy and overcast with occasional rain, heavy at times with isolated thunderstorms. Moderate seas (up to 2.5 metres) becoming rough to very rough seas (up to 4-6 metres). A heavy damaging Northwesterly swell (up to 4-6 metres)

FOR TELE-KI-TONGA AND TELE-KI-TOKELAU COASTAL WATERS: Southeast winds 15-20knots (30-40km/hrs) then rising up to 25-30knots (50-60km/hrs). Moderate to rough seas (up to 4 metres). A heavy damaging Northwesterly swell (up to 4-6 metres).

TIDE PREDICTION FOR NUKU’ALOFA HIGH TIDE : 10:30AM LOW TIDE : 04:30PM THE MEAN SEA LEVEL PRESSURE RECORDED AT FUA’AMOTU AIRPORT AT 07:00AM WAS 1008.6 MILLIBARS AND THE RELATIVE HUMIDITY WAS 80%. THE NEXT TROPICAL CYCLONE ADVISORY ON SEVERE TROPICAL CYCLONE “YASA” FOR TONGA WILL BE ISSUED ABOUT 10:00AM THIS MORNING. ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… FCD: LF/TTK/GV/NH/FV/PT/STP/= CRS: TT/=