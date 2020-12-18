Tropical Cyclone Advisory Number 3 for Tonga on Severe Tropical Cyclone Yasa (Category 5) (18 December 2020)

TONGAN ISSUED FROM THE FUA’AMOTU TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING CENTRE AT 1:00AM FRIDAY 18 DECEMBER 2020 ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

A TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING IS NOW INFORCE FOR TONGA WARNINGS: A GALE WARNING IS NOW INFORCE FOR HA’APAI, TONGATAPU AND ‘EUA LAND AREAS AND WATERS. A HEAVY DAMAGING SWELL IS NOW INFORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA COASTAL WATERS.

A STRONG WIND WARNING REMAINS INFORCE FOR VAVA’U AND THE NIUAS LAND AND COASTAL WATERS AS WELL TELE-KI-TONGA AND TELE-KI-TOKELAU COASTAL WATERS.

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS INFORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA COASTAL WATERS.

A HEAVY RAIN WARNING AND FLASH FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS INFORCE FOR THE NIUAS AND VAVA’U LAND AREAS.

SITUATION: Severe Tropical Cyclone “YASA” Category 5 was located at about Latitude 17.1° South, Longitude 179.9° West or about 490KM Southwest of Niuafo’ou, 665KM Southwest of Niuatoputapu, 650KM Northwest of Neiafu Vava’u, 660KM Northwest of Pangai Ha’apai, 670KM Northwest of Nuku’alofa, 710KM Northwest of ‘Eua at 12:00am midnight. This system is moving East Southeast at about 10 knots (20km/hr). The maximum winds near the center is about 130 knots (260km/hr) with momentary gust of up to 170 knots (340km/hr). Associated strong to damaging gale force winds and cloudy conditions with periods of heavy rain will affect parts of the Group today.

FOR HA’APAI, TONGATAPU AND ‘EUA: East to Southeast winds 15-20knots (30-40km/hrs), rising up to 25-30knots (50-60km/hrs) at times. Becoming North to Northeast winds with momentary gusts up to gale force winds 35-45knots (70-90km/hrs) by this evening. Mostly cloudy and overcast with periods of occasional rain, heavy at times. Moderate seas (up to 2.5 metres) becoming rough to very rough seas (up to 4-6 metres) by this evening. A heavy damaging Northwesterly swell (up to 4-6 metres).

FOR VAVA’U: East to Northeast winds 10-15knots (20-30km/hrs). Becoming strong North to Northwest winds 25-30knots (50-60km/hrs) by this evening. Cloudy and overcast at times with periods of heavy occasional rain and thunderstorms. Moderate seas (up to 2.5 metres) becoming rough to very rough seas (up to 4-6 metres) by this evening. A heavy damaging Northwesterly swell (up to 4-6 metres).

FOR THE NIUAS: North to Northwest winds 15-20knots (30-40 km/hrs) then rising up to 25-30 knots (50-60km/hrs) by this morning. Mostly cloudy and overcast with occasional rain, heavy at times with isolated thunderstorms. Moderate seas (up to 2.5 metres) becoming rough to very rough seas (up to 4-6 metres) by this morning. A heavy damaging Northwesterly swell (up to 4-6 metres)

FOR TELE-KI-TONGA AND TELE-KI-TOKELAU COASTAL WATERS: Southeast winds 15-20knots (30-40km/hrs) then rising up to 25-30knots (50-60km/hrs). Moderate to rough seas (up to 4 metres). A heavy damaging Northwesterly swell (up to 4-6 metres).

TIDE PREDICTION FOR NUKU’ALOFA LOW TIDE : 04:05AM HIGH TIDE : 10:30AM THE MEAN SEA LEVEL PRESSURE RECORDED AT FUA’AMOTU AIRPORT AT 01:00AM WAS 1008.5 MILLIBARS AND THE RELATIVE HUMIDITY WAS 86%. THE NEXT TROPICAL CYCLONE ADVISORY ON SEVERE TROPICAL CYCLONE “YASA” FOR TONGA WILL BE ISSUED ABOUT 04:00AM THIS MORNING. …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

FCD: LF/TTK/GV/NH/FV/STP/= CRS: TT/=