Tropical Cyclone Advisory Number 2 for Tonga on Severe Tropical Cyclone Yasa (Category 5) (17 December 2020)

TONGAN

ISSUED FROM THE FUA’AMOTU TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING CENTRE AT 7:00PM THURSDAY 17 DECEMBER 2020 ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

TROPICAL CYCLONE ALERT FOR TONGA

WARNINGS:

A GALE ALERT REMAINS INFORCE FOR HA’APAI, TONGATAPU AND ‘EUA LAND AREAS AND WATERS. A STRONG WIND WARNING IS NOW INFORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA LAND AND COASTAL WATERS.

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS NOW INFORCE FOR ALL OF TONGA COASTAL WATERS.

A HEAVY RAIN WARNING AND FLASH FLOOD ADVISORY ARE NOW INFORCE FOR VAVA’U LAND AREAS BUT STILL REMAINS INFORCE FOR THE NIUAS LAND AREAS.

SITUATION: Severe Tropical Cyclone “YASA” Category 5 was located at about Latitude 16.4° South, Longitude 178.4° East or about 645KM West of Niuafo’ou, 835KM West of Niuatoputapu, 845KM West Northwest of Neiafu Vava’u, 850KM Northwest of Pangai Ha’apai and Nuku’alofa, 890KM Northwest of ‘Eua at 06:00pm this evening. This system is moving Southeast at about 11 knots (22km/hr). The maximum winds near the center is about 130 knots (260km/hr) with momentary gust of up to 170 knots (340km/hr). Associated strong winds with cloudy conditions and periods of heavy rain will affect whole of Tonga by tomorrow.

FOR HA’APAI, TONGATAPU AND ‘EUA: East to Southeast winds 15-20knots (30-40km/hrs), rising up to 25-30knots (50-60km/hrs) by tomorrow morning. Becoming North to Northwest winds with momentary gusts up to 35-45knots (70-90km/hrs) on Saturday morning. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers this evening becoming overcast by tomorrow morning with periods of occasional rain, heavy at times. Moderate seas (up to 2.5 metres). A moderate Northwesterly swell (up to 3 metres)

FOR VAVA’U:

East to Northeast winds 10-15knots (20-30km/hrs). Becoming strong Northly winds 25-30knots (50-60km/hrs) by tomorrow morning. Cloudy and overcast at times with periods of heavy occasional rain and thunderstorms tonight. Moderate seas (up to 2.5 metres). A moderate Northwesterly swell (up to 3 metres)

FOR THE NIUAS: North to Northwest winds 15-20knots (30-40 km/hrs) then rising up to 25-30 knots (50-60km/hrs). Mostly cloudy and overcast with occasional rain, heavy at times with isolated thunderstorms. Moderate seas (up to 2.5 metres). A moderate Northwesterly swell (up to 3 metres)

FOR TELE-KI-TONGA AND TELE-KI-TOKELAU COASTAL WATERS: Southeast winds 15-20knots (30-40km/hrs) then rising up to 25-30knots (50-60km/hrs). Moderate seas (up to 2.5 metres). A moderate Northwesterly swell (up to 3 metres)

TIDE PREDICTION FOR NUKU’ALOFA HIGH TIDE : 09:40PM LOWTIDE : 04:05AM (EARLY TOMORROW MORNING) THE MEAN SEA LEVEL PRESSURE RECORDED AT FUA’AMOTU AIRPORT AT 07:00PM WAS 1008.1 MILLIBARS AND THE RELATIVE HUMIDITY WAS 82%. THE NEXT TROPICAL CYCLONE ADVISORY ON SEVERE TROPICAL CYCLONE “YASA” FOR TONGA WILL BE ISSUED ABOUT 01:00AM EARLY TOMORROW MORNING.

