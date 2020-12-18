Tropical Cyclone Advisory Number 1 for Tonga on Severe Tropical Cyclone Yasa (Category 5) (17 December 2020)

TONGAN

TROPICAL CYCLONE ADVISORY NUMBER 1 FOR TONGA ON SEVERE TROPICAL CYCLONE YASA (CATEGORY 5)

ISSUED FROM THE FUA’AMOTU TROPICAL CYCLONE WARNING CENTRE AT 1:00PM THURSDAY 17 DECEMBER 2020

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

TROPICAL CYCLONE ALERT IS NOW INFORCE FOR TONGA

WARNINGS:

A GALE ALERT IS NOW INFORCE FOR HA’APAI, TONGATAPU AND ‘EUA WATERS.

A HEAVY RAIN WARNING REMAINS INFORCE FOR THE NIUAS LAND AREAS.

SITUATION:

Severe Tropical Cyclone “YASA” Category 5 was located at about Latitude 15.8° South, Longitude 177.5° East or about 965KM West Northwest of Neiafu Vava’u, 975KM West Northwest of Pangai Ha’apai and Nuku’alofa, 1015KM Northwest of ‘Eua at 12:00pm noon. This system is moving Southeast at about 10 knots (20km/hr). The maximum winds near the center is about 135 knots (270km/hr) with momentary gust of up to 195 knots (390km/hr). Associated cloudy conditions and periods of heavy rain will affect the Niuas today.

FOR HA’APAI, TONGATAPU AND ‘EUA:

East to Southeast winds 15-20knots (30-40km/hrs), rising up to 25-30knots (50-60km/hrs). Becoming North to Northwest winds with momentary gusts up to 34-47knots (68-94km/hrs) on Saturday morning.

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers this evening becoming overcast by tomorrow morning with periods of occasional rain, heavy at times. Moderate seas (up to 2 metres).

FOR VAVA’U:

East to Northeast winds 10-15knots(20-30km/hrs). Becoming strong Northly winds by tomorrow afternoon. Mostly cloudy with occasional showers, heavy at times. Light to Moderate seas (up to 1.5 metres).

FOR THE NIUAS:

North to Northwest winds 15-20knots(30-40 km/hrs) then rising up to 25knots(50km/hrs) by tonight. Mostly cloudy and overcast with occasional rain, heavy at times with isolated thunderstorms. Moderate seas (up to 2.5 metres).

FOR TELE-KI-TONGA AND TELE-KI-TOKELAU COASTAL WATERS:

Southeast winds 15-20knots(30-40km/hrs) then rising up to 25-30knots(50-60km/hrs).

Rough seas (up to 3 metres).

TIDE PREDICTION FOR NUKU’ALOFA

LOWTIDE : 03:30PM

HIGH TIDE : 09:40PM

THE MEAN SEA LEVEL PRESSURE RECORDED AT FUA’AMOTU AIRPORT AT 01:00PM WAS 1007.6 MILLIBARS AND THE RELATIVE HUMIDITY WAS 75%. THE NEXT TROPICAL CYCLONE ADVISORY ON SEVERE TROPICAL CYCLONE “YASA” FOR TONGA WILL BE ISSUED ABOUT 07:00PM THIS EVENING.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

FCD: LF/VF/PK/VV/SV/AA/SFV= CRS: HT/ST=