TC Harold: Post Distribution Monitoring Report of the Cash Assistance Programme - Learning from the Practice (December 2020)

Executive Summary

The Emergency cash interventions carried out in Kadavu Province for TC Harold response, constitute the largest emergency cash-based programme Post TC Harold that was made possible with a strongly of F$100 per households and an additional F$50 for every households that has any persons with disabilities across the nine Districts in the province.

The monitoring process was primarily executed to inform ongoing programming. It included quantitative data collection (surveys), supplemented with qualitative monitoring (in-depth interviews) to allow for programming had been used in Fiji at scale, donors requested a comprehensive monitoring system, something that food assistance and other types of aid in Fiji have not been subjected to in the past.

Because of the geographical location and lay out of the islands, Kadavu is amongst the most complex environment for delivering humanitarian assistance. Security concerns mean that agencies often work from stakeholders and the larger humanitarian community.

ADRA having strong community based relevant previous experience of cash programming in Fiji in partnership with the Department of Social Welfare, this being a rare opportunity targeting and conducted on the provincial level scale. The debate about the appropriateness of large-scale cash interventions caused some active delays, but it also forced ‘pro-cash’ agencies (those with previous experience) to articulate and cash-based responses). This enabled actors with experience of cash-based interventions to share learning, debate issues and reach conclusions and local context evidenced based best practice together. This process larger humanitarian community.

At the inception of the programme the challenges and risks associated with successful aid delivery in remote management. environment for cash interventions: it has an innovative, local system of supporting local markets and households. The market system is highly integrated and competitive as the island relies heavily on imported food, so availability is rarely an issue. Prior to implementation most items were available in most markets, local shops and canteens but households lacked the income to purchase them. This was mainly due to the fact that it after TC Harold it took a while for kava to be uprooted as access to the drawe (farms) were impossible as tracks were inaccessible because of fallen logs, debris and minor landslides.