Strong winds and heavy rain expected as TD04F tracks closer towards Fiji group

MEDIA RELEASE No. 55

4pm, Thursday, 16 January, 2020

At midday today, tropical depression TD04F was located near 11.7 south latitude, 173.4 east longitude or about 410km west-northwest of Rotuma and about 800km north-northwest of Nadi.

Close to its centre TD04F is expected to have average winds of up to 45km/hr with momentary gusts to 80km/hr.

TD04F is moving east at about 10km/hr and is expected to gradually intensify into a category 1 cyclone by later today. TD04F is expected to gradually turn towards the southeast and move at about 20km/hr in the next 24hrs.

On this forecast track, the centre is expected to be located about 170km north-northwest of Labasa at 12pm tomorrow and 200km southeast of Labasa or about 75km northwest of Lakeba at 12am on Saturday.

For Rotuma:

Expect moderate to fresh northerly winds. Winds expected to become strong with average speeds of 45km/hr with momentary gusts to 65km/hr from this afternoon and further increase to damaging gale force winds with average speeds of 65km/hr and momentary gusts to 95km/hr from tonight.

Periods of rain, heavy at times and squally thunderstorms.

Sea flooding should be expected along coastal areas especially during high tides on the onset of gale force winds.

For Fiji:

Expect moderate to fresh northeast to southeast winds. Winds expected to become strong with average speeds of 45km/hr with momentary gusts to 65km/hr from this afternoon and further increase to damaging gale force winds with average speeds of 65km/hr and momentary gusts to 95km/hr from tomorrow. Occasional rain with isolated heavy falls. Rain expected to become frequent and heavy with squally thunderstorms from later today.

Localised persistent heavy falls may lead to flash flooding of low lying areas.